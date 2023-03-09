It’s been five years since the death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos and while the wheels of justice seemed to turn slow in this case, a decision was finally made.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, guilty of one count each of murder and torture in the boy’s death. The murder conviction includes the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.

