It’s been five years since the death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos and while the wheels of justice seemed to turn slow in this case, a decision was finally made.
On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, guilty of one count each of murder and torture in the boy’s death. The murder conviction includes the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.
The verdict was handed down in a non-jury trial after Barron and Leiva waived their right to a jury.
Was it cowardice that kept them from facing a jury? Or did they know they’d face the same outcome, regardless of whether a jury or a judge made the decision? Maybe it was a little of both.
Avalos was found unresponsive on June 20, 2018, in his family’s Lancaster apartment and died the next morning. According to prosecutors, he had been tortured for at least five days before his death.
Leiva and Barron were also convicted on two counts of child abuse involving Avalos’s half-siblings.
Jonathan Hatami, the prosecutor with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officer, who prosecuted the Avalos case, didn’t mince words when telling the press what he thought about Leiva and Barron.
“They are bad, evil people — and I use the word ‘people’ lightly because they are nothing short of monsters,” he said.
Unfortunately for Hatami, this isn’t the first case of this type he’s prosecuted. He also prosecuted the Gabriel Fernandez case. In addition, he’s handled thousand of child sexual and physical abuse cases because he’s assigned to the Complex Child Abuse Unit.
Despite Leiva and Barron not having to face the death penalty because of rules set forth by District Attorney George Gascón, they will face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole. If sentenced as such, they will never be free again.
That may be enough for some folks, but for many, it’s not. They will become accustomed to their lives behind bars and they will continue to live.
Meanwhile, the family of Avalos is left to face a long road of grief and knowing that they boy is gone forever.
A guilty verdict is a start, but it certainly doesn’t make anything about this situation easier to deal with.
