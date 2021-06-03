We applaud Los Angeles Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli for denying Pearl Fernandez’s petition for resentencing on Tuesday.
She pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of her eight-year-old son, Gabriel Fernandez and was sentenced in March 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The case was so horrific that it never faded from peoples’ memories and continues to make headlines.
In addition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami continues to be a champion for Gabriel Fernandez and children like him. He prosecuted the case against Pearl Fernandez and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, who was also responsible for the boy’s death. He is now on death row, though his automatic appeal to the California Supreme Court is pending.
Unfortunately, Gabriel Fernandez could not be saved, but Hatami wants to make sure that the boy’s killers remain behind bars. He opposed Pearl Fernandez’s resentencing bid and urged the judge to deny the petition.
We applaud Hatami for his tireless efforts, as well.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has drawn criticism from crime victims and some prosecutors over a series of directives, issued the day he was sworn into office last December. He could face a recall if enough signatures are collected on a petition for recall.
Because of the directives, Pearl Fernandez claimed that she could not now be convicted of first-degree murder or second-degree murder.
However, Lomeli reminded her that she admitted during her guilty plea that the murder was intentional and involved the infliction of torture over a period of several months. He said the record supports the theory that she was a “major participant in the murder of a child victim.”
The families of Gabriel Fernandez and Anthony Avalos gathered at the Hall of Justice on Tuesday, wearing “Justice for Gabriel” T-shirts and carrying signs that read “Justice for Gabriel” and “No Freedom for Gabriel’s Killer.”
Anthony Avalos, of Lancaster, was 10 years old when he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend. He died on June 21, 2018.
Maricruz Avalos, Anthony Avalos’s aunt said, “That’s great news,” when she heard that Pearl Fernandez’s resentencing bid had been denied.
Surely Lomeli’s decision comes as a relief to both families.
Gabriel Fernandez’s family can rest a little easier now, knowing that Pearl Fernandez will not get out of prison and maybe Gabriel Fernandez can rest in peace.
