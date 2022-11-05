‘Help wanted” signs still appear to be plentiful in certain areas such as retail and food service, despite the job market still being tight.
A Labor Department report released, on Friday, showed that employers added 261,000 jobs, in October, compared to a revised 315,000 jobs, in September. Analysts say a decline in job growth isn’t surprising, since employers have already replaced all of the 22 million jobs that were lost during the pandemic.
The job market cooling off could help the economy, too, according to experts. The Federal Reserve could achieve a “soft landing” if it contributes to slower inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
“A gradually slowing job market means that a soft landing is still possible,” Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor said in an NPR report. “As long as the unemployment rate remains low, a soft landing is not off the table.”
And that’s really all that we can hope for, isn’t it? The last thing Americans need right now is for the economy to be tipped into a recession.
We all remember what happened during the economic downturn from 2007 to 2009, after the housing bubble in the United States burst and we experienced a global financial crisis. Some people lost their jobs, vehicles and homes during that time and those who were able to find or keep a job were lucky.
Thanks to the COVID pandemic, we’ve already seen many small businesses — and even some corporate businesses — close for good. Despite the economy fully reopening two years later, many businesses couldn’t rebound from the losses they experienced during the shutdown period.
As for the current unemployment rate, it was at 3.7%, in October, up from 3.5%, in September. The jobless rate showed a decline of 328,000 jobs, in October. According to the NPR report, the Federal Reserve has been surprised by the strength and resilience of the labor market, despite a slow down in the overall economy. Nearly 3.8 million jobs were added in the first nine months of the year, even as the nation’s gross domestic product barely budged.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in the NPR report, that the job market remains tight, despite the job growth and called it a “mixed picture.” He also said he doesn’t see the case for real softening just yet.
“The labor market continues to be out of balance, with demand substantially exceeding the supply of available workers,” he said.
That would explain the “help wanted” signs we continue to see in various businesses. Retailers have already rolled out their holiday items and some sales, in hopes of luring consumers, but do consumers have the extra cash to spend this year?
Let’s see how this year’s holiday retail season fares — it could be an indicator of things to come in early 2023.
