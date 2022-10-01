Regardless of how much empathy humans want to have for one another, it’s sometimes difficult to truly understand a person’s plight unless you find yourself in the same situation.
Take, for example, Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., who was bit by a rabid fox, in April, on Capitol Hill.
The situation is an odd one, but it did shed some light on a situation of which he was probably unaware: rabies vaccines can be very expensive, especially for those who do not have health insurance.
After his own encounter with a rabid fox, he needed the live-saving treatment. That’s when he realized just how expensive it is.
As a result, he introduced, on Wednesday, legislation that would lead to the creation of a government program that would reimburse healthcare providers who administer the treatment to people who do not have insurance.
The legislation, called the Affordable Rabies Treatment for Uninsured Act, coincided with World Rabies Day, which aims to raise worldwide awareness about the disease.
“Despite being a fatal disease, rabies is preventable if treated quickly,” Bera said in an NPR report. “After being bit by a rabid fox, I was fortunate to have access to readily available and low-cost vaccines. But for too many Americans, the costs of treatment would break their banks. My legislation would seek to reduce the high costs of treatment for uninsured Americans, ensuring that no one has to choose between receiving treatment or not because of high costs.”
Typically, those exposed to rabies get a five-shot regimen of rabies immunoglobulin and the rabies vaccine over the course of two weeks.
Drug pricing data from GoodRx estimated the cost to run between $4,868.35 and $5,930.83. That doesn’t include the cost of administering the drugs or the mark-ups frequently charged by hospital emergency rooms, where the treatment typically begins, according to the NPR report.
There are an average of 60,000 people in the United States that get exposed to rabies each year, the report said. Fewer than three people die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Globally, about 60,000 people die from rabies each year and many of those result from dog bites, while the cases in the US typically are a result of being exposed to wild animals.
Sometimes it takes a lawmaker to have a personal experience to get things changed for the rest of us.
