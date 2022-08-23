Critics are likely applauding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s decision to leave his position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as chief medical officer to President Joe Biden.
He made the announcement, on Monday, and said he’s not retiring, but rather, stepping down from the positions and pursing the “next chapter” of his career.
Fauci, 81, has, for the past 38 years, served at NIAID.
He began during former president Ronald Reagan’s administration. In that role, he helped lead the nation’s response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
However, he’s also helped lead in the response to the anthrax attacks, West Nile virus, Ebola, Zika, various bird influenza threats and the pandemic influenza.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, in 2020, Fauci became one of the most public faces of the federal response team.
In a statement, Biden praised Fauci’s work, saying he demonstrated an “unwavering” commitment to the work and had “unparalleled spirit, energy, and scientific integrity.”
Not everyone agrees with Biden, however. Chief among the critics was former president Donald Trump, who often disagreed with Fauci and even suggested at one point, that he was considering firing the doctor. Trump also didn’t agree with Fauci’s approach to the pandemic. They could not find common ground when it came to the “correct” message for the American people or how to balance reopening while preventing further contagion.
Perhaps their inability to find common ground contributed to the catastrophic result for some businesses, who did not survive the mandatory closures.
In fact, the ripple effects are still being felt as other businesses try to keep their doors open while experiencing staff shortages and other challenges.
Despite the issues between Trump and Fauci and the need for extra security protection because of threats from the former president’s allies, he insists that it had nothing to do with his decision to step down.
He also insists that he’s not retiring, but rather moving on. After the fiasco that resulted in nationwide shut-downs and failed promises of “flattening the curve” so we could get back to “normal,” perhaps it’s time for him to call it quits for good.
Most Americans, regardless of political leanings, would probably agree that the situation could have been handled differently.
