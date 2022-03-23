Road rage is real and it can be deadly.
Drivers who don’t obey the rules of the road or drive overly aggressive can cause road rage in other drivers, but can also become irritated behind the wheel if someone is “in their way.”
Over the weekend, there were two driver-involved shootings on the 14 Freeway, one of which was the result of road rage. It’s unclear what caused the other. The road rage incident occurred around 9:30 p.m., when one driver cut off another at the intersection of Avenue I and Valley Central Way, just west of the freeway. Both drivers then headed east on Avenue I and got on the freeway, heading south. Somewhere along the way, between Avenue I and Avenue K, one driver shot at the other, hitting the vehicle on the left side.
It didn’t end there, however. The driver, whose vehicle was shot, rammed the shooter’s vehicle in an attempt to escape, then exited the freeway at Avenue K. They immediately got back on the Antelope Valley Freeway, this time heading north, and came to a stop on the right shoulder. The report from the California Highway Patrol didn’t explain how the incident ended. We can only hope that no one was seriously hurt.
The second shooting happened around 5:35 p.m., Saturday as a driver was headed south on the 14 Freeway. A Honda was spotted by the driver, approaching from behind at a high rate of speed. The driver got off the freeway at Avenue H and was stopped in the left turn lane, when they noticed the Honda stopped in the lane to the right. As the driver looked to the left, to check for oncoming traffic, the windows shattered on their car, on the right side and the Honda sped away. It’s unclear if a road rage incident spurred this shooting and whether the driver was hurt.
As annoying as overly aggressive drivers can be, the best course of action is to not respond. Move away from them if possible and let them go on their way. If they want to pass, let them pass and don’t speed up as they do so.
Reckless and dangerous drivers can be reported to the California Highway Patrol, too. Stay safe on the road, we just never know what kind of person is behind the wheel in the car next to us or behind us.
