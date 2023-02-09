President Joe Biden delivered what was supposed to be a State of the Union address, on Tuesday night, but at times, it appeared to be more of a ring-side night at the fights, with heckling, open hostility and sparring from the podium at times.
Despite multiple rounds of heckling from some House Republicans, Biden kept smiling and offering pointed ripostes. At times, he spiritedly sparred with some, from his place at the podium, on topics such as spending cuts.
The president’s feisty display drew cheers inside the White House. His speech carried a strain of populism rooted in strengthening the middle class.
Instead of touting a single accomplishment, he hoped to address the national mood, which seems to remain downbeat amid a shaky economy, inflation and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The address began well enough with both sides of the aisle acting like the adults that they all are. However, that quickly deteriorated when Biden castigated Republicans for plans that would slash Social Security and Medicare.
The decorum was quickly abandoned and his accusations seemed to provoke Republicans who called him a “liar” from their chamber seats. What happened next was rare: Biden leaned into the opening and responded to his hecklers.
“I enjoy conversion,” he said, suggesting they were in agreement on the need to protect programs for senior citizens.
His jousting with Republicans on Tuesday, is a glimpse of how he will likely approach his candidacy and re-election efforts, in 2024. White House officials were thrilled by the back-and-forth, off-script dialogue between Biden and Republicans.
“Couldn’t have written a better moment,” one official said.
Another official noted how it appeared to animate Biden in real time.
“He gets his energy from the audience,” the official said.
But the “energy” Biden displayed Tuesday night isn’t enough to convince many Democrats and voters that he’s still the man for the job.
A majority of American say that he hasn’t accomplished much and many Democrats are not thrilled at the prospect of him running for re-election.
In addition, he faces clear disdain from most Republicans, as the antics on Tuesday illustrated.
Re-election will be a tough sell to his own party and to voters, in 2024. The Democratic party should certainly look elsewhere for a presidential candidate if they hope to win the seat again.
One night of “energy” and pointed ripostes is not enough to convince many that the country is in a good place and Biden is capable of making it even better.
