If you thought Halloween was the scariest time of the year, just wait — Election Day is Tuesday.
Some folks will wake up Wednesday, satisfied with the results, while some will be upset. The same thing happened in 2016, but that’s the way it goes. We’ve come to expect it.
That’s why voting is so important. If you haven’t already cast your ballot, hopefully you will still vote on Tuesday. Everyone that’s able should exercise that right as an American, regardless of who you want to see as the next president.
And it’s not just about who will be the next president, though that’s certainly an important race — if not the most important race. You will also be voting for the next mayor of Palmdale, as well as some city councilors, School Board members and other important seats.
This election seems to be particularly nasty, not just on a national level, but on the local level, as well. Candidates have slung mud at one another, trying to discredit their opponents or point out past indiscretions.
From candidates being accused of stealing signs, to others being accused of having poor records while serving on certain seats, one might say some folks have been out of control — and that’s just on the local level.
For the past month or two, plenty of people have been getting mailers in their mailboxes daily, in which one candidate or another is trying to discredit their opponent. Sometimes five are delivered at a time. It’s ridiculous. We suspect most people just toss them in the recycle bin without even looking at them. It can be overwhelming at times.
But will the mud slinging actually make a difference? We suspect that most people have already decided for whom they will vote and probably already cast their votes.
We’re pretty sure the majority of voters will do their own research on candidates and figure out who they think is best for the job.
In case you need some help, take a look at our Election guide, available at www.avpress.com
