On Wednesday, the world’s media outlets spread the word that Benjamin Netanyahu opponents have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.
If the deal goes through, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership over the past 12 years will come to an end.
The dramatic announcement by Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came shortly before the midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.
“This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t,” Lapid said. “It will do everything to unite Israeli society.”
The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, in a vote that is expected to take place early in June. If it goes through, Lapid and a diverse array of partners that span the Israeli political spectrum will end the dozen-year rule of Netanyahu.
Desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, Netanyahu is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.
He has been the most dominant player in Israeli politics over the past three decades — serving as prime minister since 2009 in addition to an earlier term in the late 1990s.
Despite a long list of achievements, including last year’s groundbreaking diplomatic agreements with four Arab countries, he has become a polarizing figure since he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in 2019.
Lapid, 57, entered parliament in 2013 after a successful career as a newspaper columnist, TV anchor and author. His new Yesh Atid party ran a successful rookie campaign, landing Lapid the powerful post of finance minister.
After Wednesday’s coalition deal was announced the Religious Zionists party angrily accused Bennett of betraying Israel’s right wing.
The new deal required a reshuffling of the Israeli political constellation. Three of the parties are led by hard-line former Netanyahu allies who had personal feuds with him, while the United Arab List made history as a king maker, using its leverage to seek benefits for the country’s Arab minority.
But after a cease-fire was reached on May 21 the negotiations resumed, and Lapid raced to sew up a deal. He reached breakthrough on Sunday when Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, agreed to join the opposition coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.