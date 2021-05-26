On Thursday night, the Israel security cabinet voted to approve a ceasefire in its 11-day aerial battle with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Washington Post reported that the Israel cabinet, made up of top security officials and ministers voted unanimously “to accept the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral cease-fire without any conditions, which will take effect later,” according to a statement.
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, had also agreed to the Egyptian proposal.
The statement from Netanyahu’s office stressed, that it will be “reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation.”
The agreement was scheduled to start at 2 a.m. Friday. And that the Palestinian resistance will abide by this agreement as long as the occupation is committed.”
But the two sides continue to launch rockets and air strikes against each other even as the agreement was announced.
The battle has killed 232 Gazans, including at least 65 children, and 12 in Israel, two of them children.
Osama Hamdan, Hamas’ top official in Lebanon, said that the militant group had won concessions from Israel on several contentious points Israeli officials said the cease-fire agreement called for only the immediate halt to military operations. The security cabinet statement emphasized that the deal entailed a “mutual and unconditional ceasefire.”
The Israel Defense Forces said their campaign had largely achieved the goal of sharply degrading Hamas’ capability, saying that more than 200 hours of bombardment had killed numerous militant commanders and destroyed much of their military infrastructure.
The Egyptian government will now send security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories, to follow up on the implementation and secure agreement on other measures to maintain stability.
Efforts to broker a cease fire between Israel and Hamas had stepped into high gear earlier on Thursday as hostilities neared a 12th day, with Egyptian and UN mediators furiously working to find a resolution acceptable to both sides.
On Thursday, President Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi.
“The two leaders discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire that will bring an end to the current hostilities,” the White House said.
By Thursday night, about 4,340 rockets had been launched toward Israel since the conflict which began on May 10, with at least 640 of the rockets landing short, the Israeli military said.
