During the past two years, we’ve seen a shortage of everything from certain grocery products to cleaning supplies. We’ve become pretty good at substituting one product for another, if we can’t find what need at the store.
However, those with infants are experiencing another type of hardship: a shortage of baby formula. It’s a problem that’s worsening and sending parents scrambling. Now lawmakers are demanding answers.
The out-of-stock percentage of formula was at 40% for the week beginning on April 24 — up from 31% at the beginning of that month.
When May started, the outlook was even more grim. Currently, the out-of-stock percentage is 43. This data is from Datasembly, a retail tracking company.
Some parents are lucky because their children can transition to milk, if need be. However, those who have infants that require specialty formula, such as soy-based formula, are out of luck. There are still others who are in an even worse situation if they can’t find the formula they need because of conditions such as metabolic disorders. In those cases, it’s not possible to safely transition them to another feeding option.
As usual, supply chain problems have been at the root of the issue, but that’s been exacerbated by a nationwide formula recall by Abbott Nutrition. They are the largest formula suppliers in the nation and have also experienced a manufacturing plant shutdown in Michigan.
After complaints about four babies being hospitalized with rare bacterial infections after drinking powdered formula made at the Abbott facility, the Food and Drug Administration launched an inspection of the plant.
As a result, three brands of formula were recalled, to include Similac. As if the shortage and illnesses weren’t bad enough, the issue took a political turn when Republicans blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for the shortage.
“This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE in America,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, said in a report by The Hill. “Sadly, this has become the norm because of Joe Biden’s racial agenda.”
She also blamed Biden’s “inflationary policies” for the shortage in a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, on Monday, said the FDA is working around the clock to fix the shortage. But she also said there’s no national stockpile of formula that can be tapped into to alleviate the issue.
“The FDA issued a recall to make sure that they’re meeting their obligation to protect the health of Americans — including babies, who, of course, were receiving or taking this formula — and ensure safe products are available,” Psaki said in The Hill report.
The agency has been pressed by lawmakers who want specifics on the investigation and want to know when Abbott’s plant will be allowed to reopen.
The FDA, on Tuesday, said it was allowing Abbott to release certain specialty products on a case-by-case basis, but didn’t give a timeline for when the facility would reopen.
Whether it’s politics as usual, or a genuine public health issue that’s delaying an update on the Abbott case, the fact remains that stock on shelves just isn’t there. What are parents to do, while politicians try to sort things out?
