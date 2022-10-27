The war in Ukraine, perpetrated by Russia, in February, rages on with no end in sight. Destruction has ripped through the country and thousands have been killed since the invasion began at dawn, on Feb. 24.
While the Ukrainian military continues to fight, in hopes of successfully defending their country against invading Russia, there seems to be a new claim that could spell even more disaster for Ukraine.
Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb. It’s an allegation that has been dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies and is being called a “false-flag operation” that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the war.
A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines radioactive materials such as uranium with conventional explosives such as dynamite. It’s designed to spread panic and fear and is commonly associated with individuals (mostly terrorists), not entire countries.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations and Kyiv’s foreign minister has invited United Nations inspectors to visit Ukraine, as evidence that they have nothing to hide.
Moscow’s claims are not based on any evidence officials have provided, but that hasn’t stopped them from claiming that Ukraine is housing the technology that it needs to create a dirty bomb. The claim is that there are scientific institutions that can create the weapons.
“The Russian Defense Ministry said in a briefing, on Oct. 24, it has information that shows Kyiv is planning a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb,” a CNN report said.
Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces, said in the report, “(T)he purpose of this provocation is to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theater of operations and thereby launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world aimed at undermining confidence in Moscow.”
While anything is possible when it comes to war and an enemy should never be underestimated, it seems more likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to justify an escalation of force.
It doesn’t seem that anyone believes the claim, however, since the United States, the European Union, NATO and the United Kingdom have all accused Moscow of trying to launch its own false-flag operation.
Meanwhile, the White House said, on Monday, that the situation regarding any potential preparations for use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine is being monitored as best as it can.
It was also said that there doesn’t appear to be anything that would indicate the imminent use of such a weapon.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog intends to send inspectors to visit two nuclear locations in Ukraine, after authorities in Kyiv requested that it do so.
We wonder if Putin would be as willing to allow inspectors into his country.
