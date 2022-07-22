Russia is blackmailing Europe and using energy as a weapon.
Russia is blackmailing Europe and using energy as a weapon.
That’s a statement made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after news of a Europe-wide natural gas cutoff became a likely scenario.
Countries across the bloc have been urged to cut their gas use by 15%, from August to March, amid fears that Russia could halt supplies.
So far, the target is voluntary, but it could become legally binding if Moscow decides to turn off the taps, this summer.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany has been offline for 10 days, as it undergoes maintenance. It was due to be turned back on, Thursday, but there was no guarantee that Moscow would follow through on that promise.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it wasn’t clear whether a turbine from the pipeline would be returned, following repairs made in Canada. In addition, he claimed he wasn’t sure what condition the turbine would be in, if it did get returned.
Putin said there was a risk that the equipment would have to be switched off at some point, resulting in Nord Stream 1 being shut down.
Von der Leyen said Europe needs to be ready, regardless of whether Russia decides on a partial cut-off or a major one.
So far, Russia has cut supplies to a number of countries, which have rejected the demand for gas payment in rubles. They include: Poland, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark. The cut to supplies was made after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russia has also been accused of reducing supplies to make it more difficult for EU countries to build up reserves ahead of winter.
Though the United Kingdom gets less than 5% of its gas from Russia, the prices are affected by global market fluctuations.
So far, it’s been a very hot summer in Europe, with temperatures soaring way above normal temperatures. It could be a very cold winter, too, if Russia decided to cut natural gas supplies. If it does happen, a full cutoff could have a major impact on EU economies, reducing growth by up to 1.5%.
As usual, Putin seems to have a plan and it’s beneficial for no one but him.
