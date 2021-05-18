The past year has brought myriad emotions. From panic, to sorrow and even depression, it seems like we’ve all run the gamut of emotions in dealing with the pandemic.
One of the things we most looked forward to was the day we could stop wearing masks everywhere — as surely, that would signal a return to “normal.”
Last week the Centers for Disease Control announced that people who have been fully vaccinated can now enter stores without a mask on and for the most part, don’t have to wear one. There are exceptions, however. A face covering must still be worn when entering a hospital, doctor’s office or visiting a jail.
As some rejoiced at this announcement, the health officials in California said, “not so fast.” Despite the CDC’s recommendations, the state will not lift the face covering mandate, so we must still wear them.
That might not actually be a bad idea. Despite the overall dislike of face coverings, they seem to be effective in curbing the spread of not only COVID-19, but other viruses such as the common cold and flu.
But more importantly, we need to ask ourselves if it’s too soon to do away with the mask mandate, even if people are fully vaccinated? We’ve been told that we can still contract the virus even if we’ve been vaccinated. It’s like the flu or anything else — you can still get it, but you’re probably not going to die or be as ill as you would without the shot.
Stores like Trader Joe’s, Costco and Walmart have all announced that shoppers may go into their establishments unmasked. In fact, Costco and Walmart are going to depend on the public to be honest and not go in unmasked unless they’ve been vaccinated. Good luck with that. We predict outbreaks at those retailers using the “honor system” when it comes to proving a person is vaccinated.
If we learned anything the past year, it’s that some folks don’t believe the rules apply to them. Others believe the world revolves around them and no one else matters, so allowing people to walk into a store without a face covering or any proof of vaccination is a wild chance to take.
Now that we’ve been given the green light to unmask, will you do it? We believe it’s better to be safe than sorry and we think it’s too soon to ditch the masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.