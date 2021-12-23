Inmates are in jail for myriad reasons, but one thing is certain: They committed a crime that got them put behind bars.
Normally, being put in jail is a form of punishment. They are taken away from family and friends and must face several restrictions, while under the watchful eye of corrections officers.
But that’s not the case anymore for thousands of federal inmates. Thanks to the pandemic, many were released from prison to complete their sentences at home.
It was done as a preventative measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 in jails. It was announced by the Justice Department, on Tuesday, that those inmates will be allowed to remain on home confinement.
Since March 2020, more than 36,000 inmates were placed on home confinement by the federal Bureau of Prisons, according to its website.
More than 25,000 have completed their sentences, while 7,700 remain on home confinement.
At the beginning of this year, Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel decided that when the pandemic emergency is over, the Bureau of Prisons will be required to recall all prisoners on extended home confinement, who are not otherwise eligible for home confinement. However, that is no longer the case because the office reversed that ruling on Tuesday.
“Thousands of people on home confinement have reconnected with their families, have found gainful employment, and have followed the rules,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a CNN report.
For these prisoners, being in “prison” clearly has turned into something else, entirely. Granted, this is an unprecedented situation for most and prisoners normally would not be allowed to leave jail and go on home confinement.
However, it seems that despite that, allowing them to be in the comfort of their homes, with their families, seemingly living a “normal” life, is anything but punishment.
We understand the need to stop the spread of COVID and keep outbreaks in prisons from occurring; however, there must be a better way to deal with this situation.
