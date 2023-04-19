"Journalism is not a crime."
United States State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that last week in a statement regarding the continued detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was apprehended on March 29 in Moscow and jailed on charges of espionage.
The Wall Street Journal reporter had a hearing on Tuesday and it marked the first time the 31-year-old was seen in public since the initial hours following his detention by Russian security agents while he was on a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, a mountain city in Ural.
Though they have failed to provide evidence supporting the accusation, senior Russian officials have repeatedly insisted that Gershkovich was caught “red handed” trying to gather state secrets about a military factory. It’s an accusation that Gershkovich and his employers have vehemently rejected. The charges of espionage carry up to 20 years in prison in Russia.
During the Tuesday hearing, an appeal against Gershkovich’s continued detention was rejected. With the ruling, the judge rejected a more than $600,000 bail offer by The Wall Street Journal’s parent company, Dow Jones. The judge also rejected a request to place Gershkovich under house arrest, pending trial.
“He would like to fight and prove that he is not guilty,” Maria Korchagina, one of Gershkovich’s lawyers, said.
She told NPR that he plans to appeal the court’s ruling but suggested that his next hearing would probably not be until May. Until then, he will remain jailed at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. The US State Department has labeled Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” which is a designation that initiates government efforts to secure his release.
While this may eventually happen, Russian officials have made clear that the legal system will first have to run its course. That applies to a potential future prisoner swap, as well.
It appears that Russian authorities intend to make an example out of Gershkovich. Unfortunately for the WSJ journalist, he was in enemy territory when he was apprehended. He had to have known that traveling to Russia was dangerous, but as a reporter, he also probably didn’t think he’d get arrested and charged with something like espionage.
Reporters often put themselves in dangerous situations. It’s part of the job sometimes and something we don’t normally think too much about. We just go out and do our jobs. However, since Russian officials have failed to provide proof that Gershkovich did engage in espionage, it’s likely a trumped-up charge.
Since the possibility of a future prisoner swap has been mentioned, it could also be a way for Russian officials to negotiate with the US to get one of their citizens back, in exchange for Gershkovich. Meanwhile, as the reporter sits in his cell awaiting his next hearing, he must also wait for the legal system in Russian to “run its course,” as the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated. Translation: He’ll be here until we’re ready to release him or discuss a prisoner swap.
Since President Joe Biden and his administration negotiated a prisoner swap for WNBA player Brittany Griner, it’s expected that they should do the same for Gershkovich, if given the opportunity. Biden has condemned Gershkovich’s detention and called his family and spoke to them. That’s a start.
We hope he is as outraged about the reporter’s detention as he was about Griner’s. He certainly seemed to be on television often, expressing how he would not stop his efforts to get her released and back home. Someone like Gershkovich should get the same effort from the president and his administration — if not more so.
Gershkovich deserves to come back home, unharmed and be reunited with his family, just like Griner was.
