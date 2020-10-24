The first concrete evidence that Iran and Russia are interfering in the United States’ Nov. 3 presidential election was spelled out Wednesday evening by John Ratcliffe, the director of national security intelligence and Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director.
Both invading nations have obtained American voter registration data.
The information is being used by Iran to send threatening, fake emails to voters, Ratcliffe said.
Intelligence agencies collected information that Iran planned to take more steps to influence the vote in the few days remaining, prompting the unusual timing of the briefing as an effort to deter further action by Tehran.
There was no indication that any election result tallies were changed or that information about who is registered to vote was altered, either of which could affect the outcome of voting that has already begun by millions of citizens across America.
The officials also did not claim that either nation hacked into voter registration systems leaving open the possibility that the data was available to anyone who knew where to look.
Voters names, party registrations and some contact information are publicly available. The data obtained by the two countries indicated that Iran planned to take more steps to influence the vote in coming days.
The Trump administration’s announcement that a foreign adversary, Iran, had tried to influence the election by sending intimidating emails was both a stark warning and a reminder of how other powers can exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by the Russian interference in 2016.
Now, on the eve of the finale debate, Trump has evidence of foreign influence campaigns designed to hurt his re-election chances, even if they did not affect the voting infrastructure.
Some of the fake emails sent to Democratic voters, were purported to be from pro-Trump far-right groups, including the Proud Boys. Iranian hackers tried to cover their tracks, intelligence and security officials said, first routing the emails through a compromised Saudi insurance company network.
Later, they sent more than 1,500 emails using the website of an Estonian textbook company, according to an analysis by researchers at Proofpoint, a cybersecurity firm.
“We are under attack, and we are going to be up to Nov. 3 and probably beyond,” Senator Angus King, independent of Maine, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. “Both the American people have to be skeptical and thoughtful about information they receive, and certainly election officials have to be doubly cautious now that we know again they are targets.”
