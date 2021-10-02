The effects of social media on children and teens has been hotly debated in recent months.
It seems that social media could be harmful to children, after all.
This isn’t an epiphany — since Facebook, Instagram and other platforms like Snapchat and TikTok have taken the world by storm, it’s been evident to teachers and parents that the sites may not be healthy for children and teens. In fact, they’re probably not good for anyone’s mental health, regardless of their age.
On Thursday, the head of safety at Facebook was questioned by Washington lawmakers over the company’s knowledge regarding the potential harmful effects of Instagram on young users’ mental health. This comes in the wake of Instagram announcing they wanted to create an Instagram for Kids platform.
The testimony came after a Wall Street Journal investigation in which Facebook’s own internal research was cited, and the information leaked by a whistleblower, revealed that Instagram adversely impacted mental health issues in teens — especially girls. The findings included information about Instagram making body issues worse for one in three teenagers.
“The Journal’s reporting has sparked a fierce backlash amid accusations the tech giant publicly downplayed what it knew about how potentially harmful Instagram could be while also doing nothing to prevent it,” an ABC News report said.
Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security Chair Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in his opening statement, “We’re here today because Facebook has shown us once again that it is incapable of holding itself accountable ... we now know that Facebook routinely puts profits ahead of kids’ online safety ...”
Of course, Antigone Davis, director, global head of Safety for Facebook, denied any wrongdoing.
“We understand that recent reporting has raised a lot of questions about our internal research, including research we do to better understand young people’s experiences on Instagram,” she said in the ABC News report. “We strongly disagree with how this reporting characterized our work, so we want to be clear about what that research shows, and what it does not show.”
There’s no doubt social media sites contain questionable content. Celebrities, influencers and regular people post all manner of topics that followers of the page — and even just the general public — can see, depending on whether the page is public. Parents really have no idea what children are looking at when they’re on Facebook, Instagram or any of the other social media sites.
The purpose of the Instagram Kids platform is intended for those younger than 13. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in a Sept. 27 post, that Instagram Kids would be paused while they work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for the product.
“We started the project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 and older.”
There’s an easier solution than having to monitor your children’s screen time: Don’t give them a phone until they are 13 or older. If they need one for emergencies, there are always the “old-style” cell phones that everyone used before smartphones took the world by storm. They were good enough to make a call and maybe send a text and that’s all an eight-year-old really needs.
