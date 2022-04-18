With all the technological advances we’ve seen over the past two decades, one would think that we, as a country, would have given up old ways of executing inmates.
However, that’s not the case, and in at least one state, death by firing squad is still possible.
Recently, an inmate in South Carolina, the first man to be executed in the state in more than a decade, opted to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair. He’s scheduled to be put to death later this month, according to an Associated Press report.
Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is also the first prisoner in the state to face the choice of execution methods after a law went into effect making electrocution the default method and giving prisoners the option to face a firing squad, instead. The latter method tasks three prison workers with killing the inmate. The law went into effect last year.
Moore, who’s scheduled to be executed, on April 29, will be the first person put to death since 2011, and the fourth in the country, in nearly half a century, to die by firing squad.
“The new law was prompted by the decade-long break, which corrections officials attribute to an inability to procure the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections,” the AP report said. “In a written statement, Moore said he didn’t concede that either method was legal or constitutional, but that he more strongly opposed death by electrocution and only chose the firing squad because he was required to make a choice.”
Given some of the mishaps that have occurred when prisoners have died by the electric chair method, it’s not surprising that given no other choice, a prisoner would choose the firing squad.
However, Moore’s attorneys have asked the state Supreme Court to delay his death while another court decides if either method offered is unusual and cruel punishment.
“The attorneys argue prison officials aren’t trying hard enough to get the lethal injection drugs, instead forcing prisoners to choose between two more barbaric methods,” the AP report said.
We know there’s a shortage of many goods these days, but lethal injection drugs? That’s a new one.
