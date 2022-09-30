Sticker shock is how some people are describing the largest jump in prices at the pump in seven years — and it happened overnight.
Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 a gallon, it went up 15.3 cents more.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sticker shock is how some people are describing the largest jump in prices at the pump in seven years — and it happened overnight.
Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 a gallon, it went up 15.3 cents more.
Some stations in the Antelope Valley had already raised prices to $6 a gallon, on Saturday, while others weren’t far behind at $5.89 if paying with a credit card and $5.69 if paid for with cash.
The spike is the largest increase since July 2015, when prices went up 15.1 cents.
The overnight increase also marked the 27th consecutive day that gas prices rose in Los Angeles County. They were 67 cents higher than a week ago.
The average statewide price isn’t much better. A gallon of regular unleaded will run $6.18. While that’s expensive, it’s still less than the record high of $6.46 set, in June.
Why are we feeling the pain at the pump again? Officials are blaming higher gas prices in the state on planned and unplanned refinery maintenance, which is allegedly slowing oil production.
Hurricane Ian was also, maybe, being blamed. Officials have to wait to see if coastal refineries in the Gulf of Mexico are disrupted before they add the hurricane to the list
of excuses.
It seems there’s always an excuse and we, in California, always get a rotten deal when it comes to gas prices.
We already have the highest prices in the nation, so when they begin to increase even the slightest bit across the country, they increase even more, here.
When will gas prices decrease again? We’re being told that once the refineries are fully operational and the maintenance is completed, there should be some relief.
We can also allegedly look forward to lower prices when the winter blend, which is cheaper to produce, returns, in November.
At least we have the “inflation relief” checks coming, in October.
The original idea behind issuing the checks was so we could get some relief from skyrocketing gas prices, earlier this year. Drivers with registered vehicles were supposed to get them, but then the plan changed and now the scope of those receiving “relief” is much larger.
We’ve had to wait months and now they’ll get to us just in time to get spent at the gas pump, before prices decrease again, in November. Talk about ironic.
Before you get too excited, though, know that whatever future decrease we see will likely be short-lived, as it always is. Though we could eventually see $7 per gallon by next year, if this trend continues, we will probably never again see gas sold at $3 or $4 per gallon. “Officials” are just too full of excuses and oil companies are making too much money to make gas affordable again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.