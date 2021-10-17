Sticker shock has become commonplace for the American public, as we continue to pay more for goods, food and gasoline. No one knows what it’s like to experience pain at the pump more than Californians.
Two gas stations on Sierra Highway just raised their prices for regular unleaded again this week, going from $4.09 a gallon to $4.19. At least that’s the price you’ll pay if you pay with cash. If you’re using a credit or debit card, you’ll pay about 10 cents more per gallon, bringing it up to $4.29.
But despite the increase in prices on nearly everything, it seems that Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September. Retail sales rose to a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September, from the month before, according to the US Commerce Department.
The number is bigger than economists expected, but they are still worried about how resilient shoppers will be as we head into the holiday season. Growing frustrations, short supply and rising prices could test the tenacity of every American as the holidays grow closer.
What will happen in the coming months is especially worrisome, since consumer activity drives about 70% of the United States’s economy. However, at the moment, there’s no evidence that Americans are slowing their spending.
According to an ABC News report, sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 1.1%, while sales at department stores rose 0.9%. It was a sign that people were out and about, doing back-to-school shopping and perhaps preparing to return to the office after working from home because of COVID-19.
In addition, online sales rose 0.6%, gasoline rose 1.8% and sales at bars and restaurants rose 0.3% from the previous month.
All these increases are good news for the economy, but no doubt affect our household budgets, as more money is going out for goods and services.
But have no fear: President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that the Port of Los Angeles will become a 24/7 operation, as workers work around the clock, trying to get container ships unloaded so goods can begin moving to their intended destinations.
The pandemic has dealt more than one blow to the American public. It still hasn’t left us and yet, we are faced with ever-growing problems at which the virus is found as the root cause.
