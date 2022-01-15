Inflation isn’t a word we’ve heard in about 40 years, which would mean the last time the country experienced it was in the early 1980s.
Some of us were children back then and had no idea what that meant, but (not) luckily for them, they get to experience it first-hand, now, as adults.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world, our economic situation in the United States has often been bumpy and fragile more often than not.
Americans have grappled with greater prices for many essentials, as well as rent, cars and groceries, while suffering from furloughs, layoffs and high unemployment rates.
For months we were told that the situation would be temporary, but now the White House and Federal Reserve have had to back away from that message because of what’s actually happening with the economy and the experiences that we’re going through.
The holiday season saw a persistent supply chain backlog. Combined with high consumer demand for goods, the prices of just about everything have remained high. Unfortunately, there’s no clear timeline as to when this will all subside, which is leaving many Americans with a strain on the pocketbooks.
At least now, policymakers are acknowledging that inflation is more persistent and larger than they anticipated last year.
There is a risk, however, that embedded and more broad-based high prices will be harder to rein in.
“If inflation does become too persistent, if these high levels of inflation become too entrenched in the economy or people’s thinking, that will lead to much tighter monetary policy from us, and that could lead to a recession and that would be bad for workers,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell told lawmakers this week.
Inflation and a recession amid a pandemic? How could Americans possibly navigate a recession, on top of everything else we’re already experiencing?
Let’s hope it doesn’t get to that point, but with a variety of industries being affected by price increases, it seems less likely that we’ll escape this economic nightmare any time soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.