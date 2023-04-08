The economy isn’t looking so good as we head into the warmer months, when teens traditionally begin looking for a summer job to make extra money and give them something to do when they’re not in school.
The Federal Reserve has aggressively been raising interest rates in an effort to curb inflation and the job market is softening.
So what does that mean for unemployed Americans who are searching for a job? It depends on the field you’re in. Despite the job market shifting to a lower gear in March, employers are still adding workers quicker than they did pre-pandemic in 2019. The monthly job rate then averaged 163,000.
Just last month, employers added 236,000 jobs, according a report from the Labor Department. That’s more than pre-pandemic numbers, but down from 326,000 jobs that were added in February of this year.
Leisure and hospitality continued to be a growing sector last month, with 72,000 new jobs, including 50,000 in restaurants and bars. In contrast, 15,000 jobs were shed by retailers. Factories and construction companies also saw modest employment declines.
Even though some companies are hiring, large (and even some small companies) continue to lay off workers. Disney announced in March that 7,000 employees would lose their jobs; the cuts would come in three waves, despite revenue growth for the company. It’s part of a plan to save $5.5 billion company-wide and reduce the workforce through a company realignment.
Nearly 90,000 layoffs were announced in March, across all sectors, but the damage was especially bad in tech, which announced 102,391 cuts so far this year, according to a news report. It’s an increase of 38,487% from a year ago.
Tech has already cut 5% more than for all of 2022 and is on pace to eclipse 2011, the worst year ever amid the dotcom bust, the news report said.
Many employees were hired during the pandemic, then let go afterward, when companies claimed that they “overhired” and were no longer able to maintain those staffing levels.
“It’s uncomfortable when we see the labor market weaken, but given how vexing inflation has been over the last two years, some softening of the labor market is necessary,” Wells Fargo Senior Economist Sarah House said in a news report.
Hiring is expected to slow even further in the coming months and banks are expected to become more cautious about extending credit in the wake of two big bank failures in March. That’s bad news, depending on the field you’re in. Leisure and hospitality seem to be the go-to for those looking for a job, but wages in those sectors likely won’t match what an unemployed tech employee was making at their previous job, for example.
To make matters worse, gas prices normally start trending upward as we get closer to the Memorial Day holiday. We are already see them inching higher around the Antelope Valley. A gallon of unleaded can be purchased for $4.65 at some stations, but the average is about $4.79. Sam’s Club offers gas for $4.59 a gallon, but you have to be a member.
The summer could be challenging as we continue to navigate inflation, rising gas prices and a softening job market. None of it seems to be ending anytime soon and people are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.
