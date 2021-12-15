Have you stopped wearing a mask indoors? If you live in Los Angeles County, the answer is no, but those in Orange and other counties had more relaxed rules and were able to shed them while indoors.
Effective today, that will change and the indoor mask mandate will go back into effect, amid a rise in COVID cases across the state and fears that the Omicron variant could spark a new wave of infections.
The reinstated mandate will last at least a month, at which point the Public Health Department will re-evaluate the situation and provide further recommendations, as needed. The reimposed rule affects everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the decision was influenced by expected holiday gatherings and year-end celebrations that were muted last year because of the tight restrictions. The mandate does not apply to private gatherings.
The on-again, off-again mandate has been tiresome, though necessary, to keep the rate of transmission low.
No one ever said wearing a mask would keep you from getting the virus — nothing is fool-proof — but it will help to keep germs from spreading from one person to the next.
It seems that when we’re making progress, another variant emerges and we’re back to where we started — and that’s what’s become tiresome.
We’ll soon be in year two of this pandemic, because March will be here before we know it. Meanwhile, scientists are trying to figure out a way to protect against future variants of the virus. Trials are underway for a new, needle-free COVID-19 vaccine that could do just that.
The vaccine, administered through a jet of air, has been developed by Professor Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge University, who is also the chief executive of DIOSynVax.
Participants in the trial are between 18 and 50 years and will participate in the study at the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility in the UK. The DIOS-CoVax vaccine uses different technology to fight the virus, which could provide much broader protection against other Coronaviruses and variants.
Instead of using genes taken from the virus spike protein to encode antigens, the new vaccine would use predictive methods to mimic the wider family of antigens, which, researchers hope would offer better protection. The injection is then delivered into the skin, offering an alternative for those who don’t like, or are afraid of, needle injections.
Meanwhile, we’ll likely go back and forth with the restrictions, until scientists emerge with a vaccine that will offer more protection. Hang in there and make sure you hold on to that box of masks.
