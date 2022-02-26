We, in Los Angeles County, can finally breathe a little better indoors — but only if we’re vaccinated.
Effective Friday, the indoor mask mandate in the county was eased, bringing Los Angeles in line with the rest of the state. Those who are vaccinated can remove face coverings indoors, at establishments that verify peoples’ vaccination status. The change took effect at 12:01 a.m.
Though this will come as a relief to many who are tired of wearing face coverings whenever they go out and about, the responsibility is being put on businesses to ensure that all patrons permitted indoors can provide a recent negative COVID test, or their proof of vaccination.
Unvaccinated customers must continue to wear masks indoors, even if they are able to show proof of a negative test. The exception to this rule is if they are eating or drinking.
The mandate was just eased, Friday, but we predict this will become a bigger headache for business owners and employees as they try to maintain order as people enter the business, while, trying to check for vaccination status or a negative test result.
There will always be those who try to get in without showing proof of vaccination or a negative test result and will argue with whomever is manning the door, all the while complaining about how their rights are being violated and they don’t have to show anyone anything.
Just look at how well the receipt-checking at Walmart goes — and that’s more of a courtesy on the customer’s part. Businesses will need to have someone at the door, checking patrons’ status as they enter; otherwise it’ll never work the way it’s supposed to.
Considering the employee shortage at many places, this might not always be possible. Other, larger businesses, that have multiple entry/exit points could also prove problematic.
It’s a good idea if it works, but enforcing it will be an issue.
