Today’s American Inauguration Day will be vastly changed from past celebratory events.
The program is to begin with the “National Anthem” and invocation around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. President-elect Joe Biden will then be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts at noon ET on the Capitol’s West Front.
Here are some of the items Biden is expected to address:
The incoming 46th president has prepared his address but the speech is being kept under wraps. The inaugural address is expected to be devoted to “defeat the pandemic, build back better and unify and heal this nation.”
As a presidential candidate, Biden talked at length about the campaign being a “Battle for the soul of America.”
It’s likely he’ll draw on that theme as he attempts to offer a message of healing to the nation bitterly divided by politics and in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the lives of about 400,000 Americans.
In recent days, Biden has detailed a huge legislative package to deal with the pandemic and its economic fallout and outlined his plans to accelerate vaccinations. His team has also ticked through executive actions he plans to take after he’s sworn in.
Trump announced that he will break with 150 years of tradition by not joining Biden at the event.
Biden called Trump’s decision not to attend “one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.”
Trump was scheduled to leave the White House this morning with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on his way to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, no tickets were offered to the public and members of Congress are only able to have one guest join them.
In fact, the Biden transition team has been urging supporters to stay home.
There are no inaugural balls this year. Instead, there will be a TV special tonight, hosted by film star Tom Hanks.
The 90-minute program is called “Celebrating America” and will feature musical acts and remarks from both Biden and Harris.
Pop star Lady Gaga is expected to sing the “National Anthem” and Jennifer Lopez, who started 2020 performing at the Super Bowl number, will also perform.
Jan. 20 comes two weeks to the day after the Capitol was breached and ransacked by a pro-Trump mob.
