As consumers continue to feel the pain at the pump, oil companies are raking in the profits.
In fact, some of the world’s leading oil giants have reported record profits for the first three months of this year. Profits for Shell and Exxon Mobil rose by billions, despite significant costs of exiting operations and/or investments in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
After Russian invaded Ukraine in February, the price of oil climbed in the first quarter of 2022. Those countries that relied heavily on Russia for energy, were left scrambling to alternative fuel sources.
Meanwhile, in the United States, many have pointed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the reason for the soaring prices. While it seems that everyone around them is feeling the pinch and despite Russian oil and gas exports falling and Moscow’s revenue from energy sales also declining, the revenue still exceeded the cost of the Ukraine war during the first 100 days.
The independent Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) found that Russia still earned $97 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the conflict with Ukraine, dating from Feb. 24 to June 3. Sixty-one percent of these imports were made up by the European Union. The imports are worth approximately $59 billion.
By the end of this year, the EU plans to ban Russian oil imports arriving by sea. That would cut the imports by two-thirds. However, so far, the bloc has not been able to agree on an outright ban.
Meanwhile, the United States declared a complete ban on Russian coal, oil and gas imports and the United Kingdom is set to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
Despite some countries phasing out the imports, one is going in the opposite direction. India is now receiving a “significant share” of crude exports from Russia. In turn, the crude is being refined and sold to customers in the United States and Europe.
So despite the complete ban on imports directly from Russia, we are still getting them via India. If that’s the case, then that can’t possibly be the reason for the continue spike in gas prices. Could it, instead be attributed to greedy oil companies that are taking advantage of the situation?
