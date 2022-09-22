Election Day is Nov. 8, which really isn’t that far away, but for those who want to register to vote, the deadline is actually 15 days before the election, on Oct. 24.

The California Secretary of State’s Office makes it easy for anyone who wants to cast a ballot, not only in the upcoming election, but in any election, to register. Interested parties can go online to www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration and fill out an online application. The application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. There’s also a frequently asked questions section on the website and a link to send an email. Those who prefer to speak to someone can call 800-345-VOTE.

