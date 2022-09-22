Election Day is Nov. 8, which really isn’t that far away, but for those who want to register to vote, the deadline is actually 15 days before the election, on Oct. 24.
The California Secretary of State’s Office makes it easy for anyone who wants to cast a ballot, not only in the upcoming election, but in any election, to register. Interested parties can go online to www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration and fill out an online application. The application is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese. There’s also a frequently asked questions section on the website and a link to send an email. Those who prefer to speak to someone can call 800-345-VOTE.
To register to vote in California, a person must be a United States citizen and a resident of California, must be 18 years old or older on Election Day, is not serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony and is not found to be mentally incompetent to vote by a court.
Though the law does not require United States citizens to vote, most choose to do so because it’s a very important part of any democracy. By exercising their right to vote, citizens participate in the democratic process.
Most voters cast their ballots in favor of candidates who represent them and their ideas and who support their interests. Voting is our civic duty as Americans.
A Portland State University study found that less than 15% of eligible voters turned out to vote for local offices such as council members and mayors.
Low voter turnout means that important local issues are determined by a limited group of voters, which makes every vote that much more important.
We often hear people complain about who gets elected, but if those who are eligible don’t exercise their right to vote, then they shouldn’t be surprised if someone they would not have supported wins.
If you’re not registered to vote, there’s still time.
If you are registered to vote, make sure you cast your ballot in the upcoming election.
After all, it’s your civic duty.
