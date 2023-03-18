Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, President Vladimir Putin has been accused of many things and as a result, it’s been long suspected that he would be charged with war crimes.
That day has come. An arrest warrant has been issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, a member of Putin’s government. Her official title is commissioner of children’s rights in the Office of the Russian President.
The ICC charges that Putin and Lvova-Belova are at the center of the alleged scheme to forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, according to a CNN report.
They are both “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation,” the report said.
The children were often sent to a network of dozens of camps, where they would undergo political re-education.
“Lvova-Belova’s efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called ‘patriotic education’ of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia’s forces,” the US Treasury said in September.
The ICC said in a statement Friday that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin “bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes” because he committed the acts through others in his command or directly and failed to exercise proper control over his military and civilian subordinates.
Of course, the Russian government isn’t owning up to any of it and called the forcible relocation of children “absurd,” while claiming it does its best to keep children with their families.
The announcement from the ICC came a few days after many news outlets in the United States announced that the court planned to open at least two war crimes cases against several people, tied to the Ukraine invasion.
The first was a case regarding the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia.
The second would focus on how Moscow targeted civilian structures in an “unrelenting” manner, to include gas tanks and water supplies.
“The cases would represent the first international charges to be brought since the start of Russia’s war and come after months of work by special ICC investigation teams,” according to a New York Times report.
It’s about time Putin is charged with war crimes. Separating children from their families and trying to politically re-educate them is bad enough, but he’s done much worse. It’ll be interesting to see how he and his government try to get out of this situation.
