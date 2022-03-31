Activity in the Hunter Biden investigation has ebbed and flowed for a while now. Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pausing around the 2020 election are the main culprits and in some instances, investigators have failed to follow up for months, after making initial contact with potential witnesses.
However, in recent months, the activity surrounding the investigation has intensified with discussions about the strength of the case, among Justice Department officials. They are also trying to determine whether more work is needed before they decide on possible charges.
According to a CNN report, one person briefed on the matter, said the discussions have involved investigators from the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI, as well as prosecutors in Delaware and at the Justice Department headquarters.
Biden has publicly talked about his struggles with substance abuse, which has caused some debate among Justice officials, when it comes to whether that past drug use could weaken their case, if they decide to proceed with one.
One of the biggest questions surrounding his admitted substance abuse is whether he’d claim that he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing because he was on drugs. While it seems like a ludicrous claim, it’s entirely possible — and not out of the realm of possibility.
People use claims like drug use and “insanity” all the time, to try and get a lesser penalty or to try to avoid jail time.
However, if there is enough evidence to support a case against him, we would hope that he’d be responsible enough to admit the facts and not try to take the easy way out by blaming it on a drug-altered state of mind. Unfortunately, he’ll probably take the “easy” way out and blame it on the drugs. This will be an interesting case once it gains momentum and is consistently worked on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.