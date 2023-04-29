How much in taxes did people in the ice age pay to help combat global warming?
How much in taxes did people in the ice age pay to help combat global warming?
According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., they paid nothing, so we shouldn’t have to pay anything either.
She railed, Wednesday, in Congress, against climate change mitigation programs. Not just because she isn’t a believer in man-made climate change, but because people in the ice age didn’t have to pay taxes to combat it.
“People are not affecting climate change,” Greene said, according to a news report. “You’re not going to tell me that back in the ice age, how much taxes did people pay, and how many changes did government make to melt the ice? The climate is going to continue to change.”
She can’t be serious. Oh, but she is. She then directly denied man-made climate change and said “maybe our climate just changes.”
She’s correct in saying that people didn’t pay taxes in the ice age, but failed to mention that formal governmental bodies also didn’t exist that long ago.
She also failed to acknowledge that there was no bloated fossil fuel industry at that time, wreaking havoc on the environment and accelerating climate change that is not natural.
We can’t really be surprised by this ludicrous claim by Greene. She also furthered an antic-semitic conspiracy theory about “Jewish space lasers.”
In a Facebook post from 2018, she suggested that the 2018 California wildfires may not have been due to climate change leaving vegetation drier and more combustible. Instead, she advanced the theory that some kind of “space laser” lit things on fire.
Although, that claim is just about as strange as former president Donald Trump’s solution for curbing California wildfires, in which he suggested that “... you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests — there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up.”
Greene was also pretty convinced that Trump was fighting a worldwide child-sex-slavery ring that was supposed to culminate in the mass arrest of his political opposition.
Unlike Greene, who gets her knowledge from who-knows-where, scientists studying the climate have long agreed that global carbon emissions and related temperature increases worldwide have been directly impacted by people.
In fact, NASA reported that 97% of “actively publishing climate scientists” agree with that assertion.
Maybe we shouldn’t listen to politicians or vote for ones like Greene, who seem to be more interested in conspiracy theories than facts.
But rather, we should read more books, educate ourselves and pay more attention to scientific data and research that supports scientists’ findings.
Otherwise, we might be inclined to make outlandish claims like Greene does, because we don’t know any better.
To quote her, “You can’t even make this up.”
