Many of the Trump administration’s foes would proclaim how the four years of turbulent problems in the White House West Wing proved just how inept the president was.
Washington Post Writer Tevi Troy has provided a number of actions President-elect Joe Biden should use to prove how his long experience in national politics can help solve many problems.
“Administration infighting is inevitable, but it needn’t be paralyzing,” Troy explained. “Biden’s goal should be to manage conflict, not to eliminate it. History points to three primary levels at his disposal: recognizing and managing ideological conflict, maintaining a strong decision-making process and dealing firmly with staff and cabinet misbehavior.”
The lack of trust among West Wing officials needs to be eliminated.
Ronald Reagan’s staffers included Michael Deaver, a former resident of Mojave and a now-deceased brother of Bill Deaver, the AV Press’s Mojave columnist.
After the president was shot, he quipped, when his officials visited him in the hospital, “I should’ve known I wasn’t going to avoid a staff meeting.” Edwin Meese and James Baker served in harmony with deputy chief of staff Deaver.
President Bill Clinton used his ideologically divided staff to his advantage.
The second lever is process, which determines how information flows, who attends key meetings and when time lines are set for decisions.
The Clinton administration tended to drift to the left. The liberal movement contributed to the Democrats’ loss of both houses of Congress in 1994. The president brought in a secret adviser — whom he code-named “Charlie” — to help moderate his administration. Charlie was soon identified as the conservative consultant Dick Morris, which enraged many liberal staffers.
President Jimmy Carter’s White House was plagued by bad decision-making processes from the start.
Carter speech writer James Fallows later wrote that “a year was wasted as we blindly groped for answers and did for ourselves what a staff coordinator could have done.”
Another aide said, “My God, what would the (Russian) KBG think if they could see us now?”
The third lever is recognizing and managing ideological conflict, maintaining strong decision-making processes and dealing firmly with staff and cabinet misbehavior.
