In an effort to help combat inflation, the US central bank was expected to increase its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, on Wednesday.
The move marks the single-biggest rate hike, since 1994. This follows the Fed’s decision to raise its rate by half a percentage point, in May. That was the biggest increase in 22 years.
Because the Federal Reserve is stepping up its war on inflation, it means that families and businesses will see sharply higher borrowing costs.
The Fed is decisively moving away from zero and that shows there is confidence in the job market’s health. However, the speed with which interest rates are expected to increase underscores the growing concern about the ever-soaring cost of living.
In May, consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in 40 years.
That means inflation will likely force the Fed to raise interest rates several more times in the coming months, according to a CNN Business report.
“Fed officials may even resort to additional large rate increases in a bid to cool off inflation,” the report said.
In addition, it will no longer be cheap to take out mortgages or car loans, and though it won’t be much, cash that is sitting in banks will finally begin to earn some interest.
When the pandemic began, the Fed made it almost free to borrow money, in hopes of encouraging businesses and households to spend. In addition, the US central bank printed trillions of dollars through the quantitative easing program.
The rescue worked and a COVID financial crisis was avoided.
Massive spending and vaccines paved the way for a rapid recovery; however, the Fed’s emergency actions and their delayed removal also contributed to today’s overheated economy.
The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low, but inflation is very high. Because the US economy no longer needs all that assistance from the Fed, it is going to slow the economy down by aggressively hiking interest rates.
It remains to be seen how high interest rates will go, but investors expect them to go as high as 3.75%, by the end of the year. Before the Great Recession in 2007-2009, rates were as high as 5.25%.
It seems we are all bracing for the recession that is supposed to come by next year.
