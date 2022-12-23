Tragedy struck when a man decided to lead police on a chase, late Tuesday evening, then barricade himself in his home.
California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop a Kia SUV around 11:45 p.m., as it traveled at approximately 132 miles an hour near Via Princessa in Santa Clarita.
Instead of stopping, the man, identified in news reports as Fernando Fierro, led them on a chase, then fired a gun at them while he traveled northbound on the 14 Freeway. Luckily, no one was hit. The pursuit came to an end shortly after 1 a.m., when Fierro arrived at the Lido Estates Mobile Home Community on 26th Street East near Avenue I.
Authorities say the man got out of the vehicle while holding a gun to the head of a small child, reported to be a year old. Fierro then barricaded himself in the residence with the child and prompted the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau to take over the standoff, which lasted about 20 hours.
Attempts by a family member to get Fierro to surrender, were unsuccessful. She pleaded with him to no avail.
Fierro was shot after authorities tried, for many hours, to communicate with him and de-escalate the situation, according to news reports. The child was not injured, but a gun was recovered from the scene.
It’s not clear at what point during the standoff Fierro was shot or whether it was the result of him threatening or shooting at law enforcement again.
In fact, details surrounding the entire situation are murky. It’s unclear why the man would not stop, and it’s not known whether he had warrants or was under the influence. What we do know is that he put a child’s life in danger — and many others — through his actions.
Luckily the child was unharmed, but Fierro was not so lucky. It’s bad enough that he chose to act the way he did, but he took an innocent child’s life into his own hands and threatened the child, when he put a gun to its head.
Fierro’s actions would be heinous any time of the year, but doing something like this around Christmas is the worst. Had he actually been successful when he shot at officers, and if he’d harmed the child, this tragic situation could have been so much worse.
