Regardless of where in Southern California one lives, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city or town that is not affected in some way by the homeless population.
Whether it’s camps that are set up, crime that’s committed by the unhoused or trash that’s left behind, the signs are everywhere. While many complain about the issues associated with homelessness, perhaps the most dangerous issue is when others are attacked.
Such was the case of a Studio City homeowner who is facing a long recovery after allegedly being attacked with a metal pole, outside of his home, by a homeless man.
Cecilia Guile, the victim’s wife, said two men had set up a campsite in a wooded area near their driveway, off Ventura Boulevard, and had been there for several days, according to a news report.
She called the police but was told there was not much they could do other than ask the men to leave.
Her husband stepped in and asked them to relocate, and according to Guile, one of the men became violent and started hitting her husband from behind with a metal pole.
The man was rushed to the hospital with a broken scapula and three fractured ribs, the news report said. The man is lucky to be alive. If he’d been hit elsewhere, such as the head or back, the outcome might have been different.
A Lancaster woman wasn’t so lucky, however. Paula Lind, 52, was attacked, on Sept. 24, by a homeless man who is being accused of beating her to death in her Barrymore Avenue home. She allegedly had just come home from work when the attack happened.
We know that many homeless people suffer from mental illness, which makes their issues that much harder to deal with.
In those cases, the person who is in need of housing is also in need of other services — some of which they don’t want, especially if drugs are involved.
They can’t be forced into treatment or into housing and cannot be arrested unless they have committed a crime.
The situation quickly becomes dangerous for those on the streets who are subjected to violence and others on whom violent acts are committed.
The man in Studio City and Lind are just two examples of what can happen when homeless people move into neighborhoods or start hanging out there.
It’s understandable that they want somewhere “safe” to stay, but shouldn’t homeowners also feel safe and comfortable in their homes?
The Studio City man should have called the police instead of confronting the men himself.
At least then, it would have been a law enforcement officer asking them to leave, which likely would not have ended the way it did.
