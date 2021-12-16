The holiday shopping season was off to a sluggish start as American consumers spent less in November, according to data from the Census Bureau. However, that doesn’t mean the season can’t be saved for retailers. They remain hopeful that despite supply shortages and rising prices, consumers will open their pocketbooks this month.
Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said to his clients, that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Economists and retail sector experts still believe that the holiday shopping season will
be strong.
Retail sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% this year, compared to the 2020 holiday season, to record up to $859 billion, according to the National Retail Federation, an industry trade group.
However, amid continuing rising costs of just about everything on store shelves, that might be an overly optimistic outlook. Black Friday sales were weak and that appears to highlight the ongoing drag from shortages of goods.
To further complicate matters, those trying to order gifts — and even normal household goods — online, are being met with severe delays in packages reaching doorsteps.
Amazon, the largest online retailer, who boasts quick delivery for Prime members, is having a tough time delivering the goods in the amount of time to which we’ve grown accustomed. A delivery that would normally take a day or two, is now taking anywhere from a week to two.
That does not bode well for last-minute shoppers, hoping to find a gift online because they’ve struck out at major retailers or because they are trying to stay out of crowded stores, amid an uptick in COVID cases.
It’s not just holiday shopping that is seeing a shift. Because inflation is at a 39-year high, some shoppers are trying to save money by cutting back on the amount of groceries they’re buying, or purchasing less-expensive private label brands. Meanwhile, others are trying to save money by switching to cheaper stores.
Everything is more expensive: Gasoline, groceries, good and services, so it’s not surprising that the holiday retail season isn’t as lucrative as economists would hope. We all feel the pinch whenever we buy something. The question is, when will we get some relief?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.