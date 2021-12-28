It looks like economists were right — despite a slow start to the holiday shopping season and supply issues, sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years.
Shoppers faced many hurdles this season, to include a shortage of items to purchase, due in major part, to the supply issues that continue to plague the United States; higher prices and a raging new COVID-19 variant that is spreading quickly across California and the rest of the United States.
According to MasterCard Spending Pulse, which tracks various payments, to include those made with cash and debit cards, it reported, on Sunday, that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from just last year. MasterCard Spending Pulse expected a 7.4% increase.
The results covered Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve and were fueled by jewelry and clothing purchases, according to an AP report.
Compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period, holiday sales were up 10.7%.
Clothing sales rose 47%, electronics increased 16% and jewelry saw a 32% uptick. Meanwhile, online sales were up 11% from a year ago and 61% from 2019. Department stores registered a 21% increase over last year.
However, we won’t really know how the season ended, overall, until next month, when the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, reveals its combined two-month results.
They are expected in mid-January and are based on an analysis of the November and December sales figures from the Commerce Department.
Perhaps Christmas was saved for retailers, after all. The preliminary results from MasterCard Spending Pulse indicate that there was definitely a trend for shoppers this season and many gifts probably consisted of clothing and jewelry — and they were probably purchased online.
It makes sense, because anyone who was at a brick-and-mortar retailer, trying to find gifts this year, likely came up short. It seemed that items flew off the shelves just as soon as they were stocked and more often than not, restocking did not occur.
That could also prove problematic for those hoping to find after-Christmas holiday sales. Given the state of the shopping season, many retailers probably don’t have much merchandise — if any — to discount and sell after the fact.
