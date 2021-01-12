If you’ve ever hit a speed bump unexpectedly, you know what a jolt that can give you. The same can be said for hitting anything while driving, whether it’s a pole, trash can or an animal.
Hitting an inanimate object is likely to cause damage to your vehicle and probably make you angry, but hitting an animal can be much more detrimental to a driver — especially if they’re an animal lover.
Now imagine hitting a person and speeding off, not knowing whether they are dead or alive. That’s happened frequently in the Antelope Valley as of late, but it seems to be an issue throughout Southern California.
Oftentimes these incidents involve transients, but that’s not always the case and not all drivers leave the scene. Those who stay and report it to police are less likely to face additional charges for leaving the scene of an accident.
One can only assume that a driver would hit a person and flee because they are either driving illegally (expired registration, no insurance, no license, etc.) or because they have a warrant out for their arrest. Not that any of those are justifiable reasons for hitting a person and fleeing. No matter what, a driver should always stop and try to render aid, or at least call 911.
As of July 2020, there were 11 pedestrian fatalities in the Antelope Valley.
It’s not just pedestrian incidents that are plaguing the Valley when it comes to hit-and-run incidents. There are plenty of vehicle versus vehicle collisions, as well, in which the person “at fault” flees the scene.
According to the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley office, as of Dec. 28, there had been 45 people killed so far, this year, in traffic incidents in their jurisdiction. Those include hit-and-run incidents and other collisions.
We are curious as to how many of these drivers are found after the fact. We suspect it’s not many.
They get away Scot-free while the other driver is left to deal with the police, get a tow truck if needed and many other issues that will stem from a hit-and-run, such as dealing with one’s insurance company and getting the vehicle repaired.
Be aware of your surroundings when driving and pay attention.
“You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt,” according to the CHP.
They include this paragraph with every news release they send, announcing a vehicle-related death in the Antelope Valley.
