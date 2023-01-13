We’ve all experienced pain at the pump, sticker shock at the grocery store and other retailers and now those who have natural gas in their homes are about to get another shock in the form of “outrageously high” bills.

Many Californians are already experiencing the shock — others just haven’t received their latest bill, but be warned, it’s likely to be a whopper.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.