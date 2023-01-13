We’ve all experienced pain at the pump, sticker shock at the grocery store and other retailers and now those who have natural gas in their homes are about to get another shock in the form of “outrageously high” bills.
Many Californians are already experiencing the shock — others just haven’t received their latest bill, but be warned, it’s likely to be a whopper.
“If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last winter, you can expect to see bills closer to $160 this year,” Southern California Gas warned earlier in the month.
However, that estimate might be on the low side because according to SoCal Gas, the core procurement gas price per therm, the measurement of heat energy, is up roughly 314%, over last January.
While Californians are preparing to shell out even more money to yet another company for yet another service, people in other parts of the country are experiencing natural gas futures prices at a 17-month low.
“It’s the exact opposite of what’s happening in California, today,” Robert Yawger, an energy futures strategist said in a news report.
He works for investment firm Mizuho Securities.
“It’s a big country and there are regional differentials that will spike — or slide for that matter — and right now, because of the weather situation in California, you’re getting some big spikes," Yawger said.
Meanwhile, SoCal Gas assures us that prices are determined by the market and are passed on directly to customers without markup.
“Our customers are understandably shocked by these high market prices suddenly experiences throughout Southern California,” Long Beach Utilities General Manager Chris Garner said in a news release. “While there are legitimate market forces that have resulted in the cost increase, that does not ease the financial impact to our residents, who rely on natural gas to heat their homes, cook their food or warm their showers.”
So what’s the solution? Nothing, aside from dialing down the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, washing clothes in cold water, taking shorter showers and warming your home with sunlight during the day, while bundling up at night. In other words, it’s up to the consumer to cut back because nothing can or will be done about the price of natural gas.
Just add this to the list of items impacted by inflation, supply chain problems, or any other excuse du jour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.