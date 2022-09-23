Have you noticed that the price of a fill-up is just a bit more than it was a few weeks ago, when we seemed to be saving just a little bit of money at the pump?
It’s not a figment of your imagination: after 98 consecutive days of declines, they are headed upward again, according to AAA.
The average nationwide price per gallon is $3.68, which is up by just one cent, but up, nonetheless. About a month ago, the price per gallon in the AV was right around $5.19 and sometimes even $4.99, if you paid with cash, rather than with a credit or debit card.
“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak, in mid-June,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson said in a news report.
So what’s causing the increase again? As usual, higher oil prices are to blame as oil-producing nations try to keep prices up without crashing the global economy.
Analysts don’t expect prices to change significantly in the near future. That’s not exactly good news for those of us in California.
While the national average per gallon is $3.68, the average price in Los Angeles is $5.54. It’s right around $5.29 or $5.39 in the Antelope Valley, depending on where you purchase gasoline.
We will probably never see gas below the $4 mark again in California. The big question is whether the sustained high price of gasoline will be enough to push consumers to purchase electric vehicles, in an effort to save money.
It’s already worked on some people, while others continue to hold out for various reasons. However, those in the market for a new car won’t have a choice in a little over a decade, when the sale of gasoline vehicles will be banned.
The move by California regulators to enact the ban could prompt a nationwide shift, since the state is the largest auto market in the United States. Soon, we could all be driving electric vehicles, whether we like it or not.
However, it’s doubtful that “red” states would follow through with such a ban.
Let’s hope the states, to include California, that choose to ban gasoline vehicles, have the necessary power grid to support all the charging stations that will be drawing power to keep those vehicles moving.
Meanwhile, prepare to shell out more at the pump — as usual.
