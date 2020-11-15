The surge is on. We knew it was coming, but we hoped it wouldn’t.
California reached one million Coronavirus cases this week — it’s not a milestone we should be proud of. In fact, we should be ashamed that it has reached this point.
According to covid19.ca.gov, the positivity rate is now at 4.0%, a 0.9% increase from 14 days ago. There are currently 4,138 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state and 2,086 ICU beds available.
Thanksgiving is around the corner and people want to keep their traditions and celebrate with their families. Will a potentially deadly virus change their minds? It’s not likely. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that people will do as they wish, regardless of the consequences. Of course some folks still refuse to wear face coverings, social distance or even believe that COVID-19 can make a person seriously ill and even kill them. As the saying goes, denial isn’t just a river in Egypt.
But this is not a joking matter — nor has it ever been. It’s unfortunate that some people don’t take it as seriously as they should. It’s unfortunate that some don’t care about their neighbors, family or friends. It’s also unfortunate that you can’t make some people have common sense.
The virus has been the topic of conversation on this page a few times since March. We hoped to get people talking about it, to make them aware of it and hopefully take it seriously, but it seems in some cases, it’s fallen on deaf ears.
Now we face another surge, which healthcare professional warned us about, dating back to Memorial Day. We were asked to not engage in Memorial Day, Fourth of July or Labor Day events. Then we were asked to stay away from large crowds, such as those celebrating sports teams’ victories, as well as protesters.
Given the fact that we’re seeing record numbers of infections, we can only assume that those requests were ignored. Will there be another lock-down? Who knows — at this rate, we wouldn’t rule it out. Store shelves are once again being stripped bare as people are buying toilet paper and paper towels, as well as other “essentials.” They must be preparing for another scenario like we saw in March. Businesses haven’t even fully reopened and here we are, faced with another surge.
It’s up to us to protect ourselves and others — it has been since the beginning of this pandemic, but some folks just don’t get it.
Think about that when you’re planning your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Is a group celebration really worth the repercussions we’ll feel after it’s over?
