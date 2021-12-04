The tragic deaths of four children and a grandmother has been in the Antelope Valley Press headlines for the past three days, as the man accused of killing them was identified, arrested and went to court.
Germarcus Lamar David, 29, is accused of killing his four children all of whom were under the age of 12, and his mother-in-law, who had been watching the children at his house the night of the murders.
No one knows why he did it. At least that information has not yet come out, but we’ll likely learn about the reason behind his horrific actions soon enough.
In speaking with neighbors, it would seem that there was nothing amiss with the family — they appeared to be what one would consider “normal.” One neighbor said he would see the children playing outside on occasion, while another said that things like that don’t happen in that neighborhood.
When tragedy strikes, it’s often a mystery — especially if there were no indications that there were domestic issues inside the home. To hear neighbors tell their stories, that seems to have been the case.
In fact, David seemed to be religious — or at least someone who believes in God. He posted many religious memes and photos on his Facebook page. Two weeks before he killed his children and mother-in-law, he posted, “The devil wouldn’t be attacking you so hard if there wasn’t something valuable inside of you. Thieves don’t break into empty houses.”
Usually, we don’t try to examine social media posts because people usually share what they agree with, rather than what they are going through. But we have to wonder what, if anything, was going on in David’s life that would prompt him to post that.
Many of us struggle with various issues throughout our lives, however, it’s important to know that whatever the struggle, there is help available in the community.
There are several mental health resources in Palmdale that can be found by visiting https://cityofpalmdale.org/987/Mental-Health-Resources
For other resources and locations in the Antelope Valley, visit https://dmh.lacounty.gov/
Seeking help isn’t easy sometimes, but it’s so important for those struggling to know they are not alone. Perhaps if more people felt they had someone to listen and help — and actually sought that type of assistance — we could avoid tragedies like the one that happened on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.