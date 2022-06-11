Those who watch television on weekdays might have been surprised to see, instead of their regular programming, that the Democratic-led US House of Representatives Select Committee opened hearings into the Jan. 6 insurrection that occurred at the Capitol, last year.
The opening of the hearings was televised, on Thursday night, and opened with clips from interviews the Committee conducted with members of former president Donald Trump’s inner circle.
The timing of the hearings was geared to reach huge evening TV audiences across the country. Footage, to include testimony by former US attorney general Bill Barr, was aired. In the footage, he was saying he repeatedly told Trump that he had lost the election and his claims of fraud were incorrect.
The hearing also featured a recording of testimony by Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, saying that she “accepted” Barr’s rejection of her father’s conspiracy theory.
There was an audible gasp when Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the Committee, read an account that claimed Trump, when told that rioters were chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results, suggested that he “deserves it.”
Trump is still nonchalant about the hearings, calling them a political hoax. Meanwhile, he’s hinted that he will run again for the presidency, in 2024. He continues to peddle claims that the last election was rigged by mass voter fraud, despite those claims being unsubstantiated.
The Congressional Committee is led by Democrats who formed the panel after Republicans blocked attempts to set up a full, independent inquiry. Staunchly anti-Trump representatives Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were the only two republicans to take part in the process.
The Committee’s goal is to provide a comprehensive account of the Jan. 6 riot and the “coordinated, multi-step effort” to “overturn” the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a news report.
The Committee members will produce a report and might hold another hearing, in September, to outline their findings and offer suggestions for reforms to the US electoral process.
Regardless of the findings, Trump really should refrain from running again, in 2024. The spectacle that surrounded his presidency was too much for any country to bear.
Both parties need strong candidates for the next election because President Joe Biden isn’t the best choice, either.
