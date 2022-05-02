It would be a boring world if we all thought the same, had the same ideals and opinions and there was no diversity.
Exchanging ideas and engaging in healthy debate are two of the reasons we encourage letters to the editor. Unfortunately, not everyone abides by the rules and instead, some go on the attack and start calling other adults names, demeaning them and otherwise being unpleasant.
In fact, some letters are chock full of that type of stuff and the writers sometimes can’t help but prattle off a slew of obscenities, rude names and otherwise nasty verbiage.
Those who cross the line get their letters tossed out and they don’t get published. The idea here is to express your opinions in a way that isn’t hurtful to others and without being (too) rude.
We’d like to think that the adults who contribute to the letters to the editor only address others on this page and would never have the audacity to phone someone’s home over something petty like a difference of opinion.
However, it seems we might be wrong if we think that. A recent (yet to be published) letter calls out someone, presumably another letter writer, who phoned a letter writer’s house to call her husband an idiot. Apparently this person also dropped the “F” bomb in that conversation.
The letter writer asks the caller to refrain from using that type of language when calling her home because there are sometimes children present and there’s a lady in the house.
We can only imagine what that conversation was like. The person who called probably knew that their letter would never be published, so they decided to call the person’s house and tell him exactly what they thought of him. Or maybe they never considered writing a letter at all and just wanted to give that person what for.
While they’re right, a nasty letter would have never been published, they crossed a line in making a phone call to another letter writer’s house.
Most adults would read the person’s opinion and internalize their feelings, or, if they are able to do so in a civil, intelligent manner, write a letter to the editor, disagreeing with that person and pointing out the reasons why.
Instead, the person felt the need to disturb someone at home to tell him what they thought of him. This is just another example of how we, as a society, have changed for the worse.
Long gone are the days in which people acted respectfully and with decorum. These days, people just spew whatever comes to mind and don’t hold back when it comes to cussing someone out.
If this is what a technologically advanced, more intelligent society looks like, we’re in trouble.
