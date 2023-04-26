We knew it would happen and it has: President Joe Biden has announced that he will run for re-election in 2024.
It may be good news to some, but for the majority of Americans, it’s not a welcome announcement.
In 2020, most people who were tired of Donald Trump welcomed the change — that’s likely why Biden won the presidency. We’re not going to address the allegations of a “stolen election” and all the other conspiracy theories out there about the Biden/Trump race. We will just assume for the sake of this column that the election was won fair and square because people wanted change.
There was hope at the beginning of Biden’s presidency, hope that we were finally over the circus that followed Trump. However, our enthusiasm was short-lived. President Biden’s ability to handle the nation’s problems was lacking.
Granted, there was a lot to deal with as he entered the presidency, chief among them the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s something we are still dealing with. Then came high gas prices, followed by inflation, which has continued to wallop us.
The job market is another sector in which we have experienced issues. During the pandemic, many people lost their jobs because of stay-at-home orders and businesses being unable to operate normally. As businesses began to open again, they also began to hire, which was a good sign. But then, once things returned to “normal,” employers realized that they “over-hired” and didn’t need as much staff, so along came the layoffs. Many sectors are still experiencing layoffs, by the way — to include tech companies.
Biden’s ability to navigate us through these choppy waters wasn’t what we would call “satisfactory.” In fact, his approval numbers began to slip significantly. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that is updated monthly, 54% of Americans disapprove of the president. That poll was last updated on April 20. His public approval fell to 39% this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency.
In fact, his popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36% in mid-2022. Since then, it’s remained at that level, according to the Reuters report.
Now he and Vice President Kamala Harris want another chance at the helm.
That’s probably not a good idea, given their track record, thus far, and Biden’s age. Granted, age should not be a determining factor in all cases, but the president is 80 years old.
When announcing his bid for re-election, Biden said he wants to “finish the job.” He would first need to start the job.
It might be time for Democrats to start looking at a different type of politician to support for the presidential bid.
Unfortunately, the candidates running against Biden, thus far, don’t look any better. For starters, there’s a self-help guru, Marianne Williamson, and an anti-vaccine activist, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
It’s not yet clear who else will take a run at the Democratic spot, but we hope there’s a better pool than these three.
