Labor Day marks the end of the summer season, though autumn doesn’t officially start until Sept. 22.
Many workers are enjoying a long weekend — and a short workweek, since most will only have to work four days this week, instead of five. No doubt, there were throngs of people out and about, enjoying the beach, amusement parks and other recreational activities, but did you ever wonder why we celebrate Labor Day?
According to the website history.com, Labor Day, a yearly celebration of workers and their achievements, started during one of American labor history’s most dismal chapters.
“In the late 1800s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living,” the site said. “Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 toiled in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.”
People of all ages, but particularly recent immigrants and the very impoverished, were often exposed to unsafe working conditions that did not provide them with sufficient access to breaks, sanitary facilities or even fresh air.
As agriculture was supplanted by manufacturing, as the wellspring of employment in the United States, labor unions became more vocal and prominent. As a result, they started organizing rallies and strikes against the unsatisfactory working conditions and in an effort to compel employers to renegotiate pay and hours.
“Many of these events turned violent during this period, including the infamous Haymarket Riot of 1886, in which several Chicago policemen and workers were killed,” the website said. “Others gave rise to longstanding traditions: On September 5, 1882, 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square in New York City, holding the first Labor Day parade in U.S. History.”
The idea of having a “working man’s holiday” on the first Monday in September caught on in other industrial centers across the country and legislation, recognizing it, was passed in many states. However, Congress did not legalize it until 12 years later, as a holiday. President Grover Cleveland signed it into law on June 28, 1894, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.
