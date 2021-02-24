Homelessness seems to be a hot topic for letter writers these days — why wouldn’t it be? It’s one of those topics that isn’t going to stop being discussed until something is done to fix the problem.
Los Angeles is no stranger to the homeless problem and neither is the Antelope Valley. While it might be expected in a large city like LA, it’s a little more surprising when you see tents erected in the middle of the desert. In the city, there are soup kitchens and other resources the homeless can use to sustain. In the desert, that’s not the case. They have to fend for themselves or find a way to get to the closest resources — this usually entails walking or riding a bicycle, if they have one.
But tents are — and have been — popping up all over the Valley. Sure, they might be rousted one day, but are back within days. In addition, it seems that the homeless are stationed at every freeway exit, holding signs and asking either for money or food.
We know there are various reasons that contribute to a person becoming homeless. Some fall on hard times and don’t have family or friends to help, some have problems with addiction, some have mental health issues that have not been addressed and sometimes, addiction and mental health problems go hand-in-hand.
While there is always discussion about what can be done about the homeless population, we sit and wonder when it will get better. Politicians from both parties talk about how they need to create more resources for homeless people, specifically those with addiction and mental illness. Voters blame the politicians from both parties and taxpaying citizens wonder when the issue will be addressed and change will be seen.
Meanwhile, drive around the Valley and you’ll see plenty of people pushing shopping carts filled with various items, sleeping in the bus stop shelters, holding signs and panhandling. Though they mostly stick to the main streets, it’s not uncommon to see them strolling through a neighborhood now and then.
They are human and should never be seen as anything less than that. However, when their lifestyle becomes dangerous for them and others around them, it’s time to seriously — and continuously — discuss a solution. It’s an issue that constantly needs to be discussed by city and state leaders, not something they talk about around election time.
