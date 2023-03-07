Is it just us or is traveling in either direction on the 14 Freeway getting more dangerous — even in dry weather?
On Saturday, there were at least three incidents that snarled traffic in both directions. Probably the most serious one involved a Toyota pickup that appeared to have rolled over after driving in the wrong direction and colliding head-on with another vehicle near Escondito Canyon Saturday morning.
Traffic was backed up for miles in the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes were also backed up for a short stretch as people drove by and rubbernecked to see the crash on the other side of the freeway.
A motorcyclist was reported as being down near Soledad Canyon earlier in the morning but by around 11 a.m., that scene was clear.
The third incident involved another collision later in the day.
The location of the head-on collision meant that some drivers were stuck waiting for the scene to be cleared because they had already passed the Escondido Canyon exit.
However, that didn’t stop some from trying to exit the freeway. The situation seemed to have quickly turned into a case of “follow the leader.”
Common sense went out the window and breaking the law and creating another dangerous situation seemed to be OK in some drivers’ minds.
A line of wrong-way drivers quickly formed as people turned their vehicles around in the middle of the freeway and began queuing up in the opposite direction to try to exit.
It was quite the sight: a very long line of wrong-way drivers was trying to get off on the Escondito Canyon Road on-ramp, while others were inching forward, trying to make their way northbound on the 14, in the right direction.
At first, it seemed like maybe they were being diverted by police, but no emergency vehicles were seen.
It’s not clear what happened if a vehicle tried to enter the freeway at that on-ramp, with a slew of vehicles headed the wrong way.
We imagine it would have been a horrible game of “chicken” and someone would have to move or risk a collision.
Where was the common sense on Saturday morning? Yes, it’s frustrating to be stuck in a traffic jam that isn’t moving, but is it any smarter to drive the wrong way, possibly causing another head-on collision, just so you can exit the freeway and get to wherever you’re going just a little quicker?
Everyone headed north that morning was in for a long wait to get to their destination. Traffic was at a stand-still because of the sheer volume and the fact that there was nowhere to exit for some folks.
Those who decided to break the law and drive the wrong way probably didn’t fare much better, since that line was also very long.
Hopefully the California Highway Patrol officer who was seen heading north with his emergency equipment engaged was able to clear up that mess, to avoid other collisions.
Patience is a virtue, or so we are told. But these days, it seems that being patient is lacking in most people.
They are willing to do whatever it takes so they don’t have to wait; whether it’s driving the wrong way to avoid traffic, passing on the shoulder of the road, stepping in front of someone in line at a store or cutting someone off in traffic.
Whatever it is, their task seems way more important than whatever anyone else has to do.
It’s no wonder there are so many collisions and fatalities between the Antelope Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.
