Residents of the Antelope Valley are accustomed to seeing a certain amount of graffiti around town in Palmdale and Lancaster, but lately, it seems to be everywhere.
From sidewalks in residential neighborhoods in Lancaster to walls of businesses in Palmdale, it seems there is no surface safe from the ugly spray paint of what appear to be gang tags. We at the Antelope Valley Press have also fallen victim to tagging.
Months after a vehicle plowed into the wall in front of our building (for the second time), it was finally replaced and looked nice but only for a very short time.
One day, we came to work and noticed someone had spray-painted what appears to be a gang tag on our pretty, new wall. Power-washing has failed and so the tag is still visible.
The only other option seems to be painting it, which is going to ruin the natural rock look, but at least that unsightly tag won’t be there anymore.
Who knows how long it will last, though, before someone comes along and tags it again.
It’s bad enough that we drive around town and see buildings, sidewalks, walls and just about anything else with a blank surface spray-painted, but the unsightly vandalism is also on the freeway. Signs hanging on overpasses, indicating which off-ramp is coming up, have also fallen victim to tagging. Those are far worse, however, because the vandals haven’t just used black paint on these signs. Instead, they have used colorful, huge letters to cover the entire sign, so it’s impossible to read.
It’s not like anyone can read the graffiti anyway. Most of the time, the letters are so haphazardly spray-painted that it’s impossible to make out the point the vandal was trying to convey.
Perhaps it’s not meant for the average person. Other vandals likely know what it’s supposed to mean and isn’t that the point?
To make matters worse, there are also the usual encampments and there’s trash near the freeway entrances and off-ramps and panhandlers on street corners.
In Palmdale, tents have begun cropping up on sidewalks near businesses — just like in Los Angeles.
If it was just trash and spray paint that we have to contend with, it might be somewhat manageable.
But it’s not. One letter writer commented about crime in the Antelope Valley and said that “going out at night puts your life in jeopardy.”
His comment is something that is felt by many who live here. The area has certainly changed — even from five years ago.
Granted, these problems are not unique to the AV, but they seem to have been exacerbated by the growing population.
Travelers on the 14 Freeway coming into the Antelope Valley are greeted with road signs letting them know how far Palmdale and Lancaster are, but they are also greeted by the hideous graffiti that mars the landscape and renders signs illegible.
It’s sometimes difficult to catch a vandal in the act, but maybe some of those cameras that politicians are talking about putting around town could go on the overpasses, too.
If the powers that be don’t get a handle on all of this soon, the Antelope Valley is going to become just like Los Angeles. We’re already headed in that direction.
