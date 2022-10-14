Some Californians like to stay up-to-date on the latest technology. Now they’ll be able to have some of the latest tech on their vehicles in the form of a digital license plate.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Oct. 5, signed into law AB 984, a bill authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson, that will allow drivers to install digital license plates.
While some may wonder what good a digital license plate will do, here are some perks:
• The hardware connects to an app that allows owners to utilize vehicle location services.
• It has security features.
• It allows stolen vehicle reports.
• Drivers can do registration renewals without having to purchase stickers or visit a DMV location.
Of course, one cannot access any of these features or operate the app unless they are tech savvy, so it may not work for everyone.
In addition to the features above, the plates can also display different emergency messages to let other drivers and police know if a vehicle has been stolen or if there’s an Amber Alert. There is also a built-in location tracker that will allow law enforcement to easily find a stolen car.
Californians like personalized plates and this version will offer more options for that, as well. Some of the possibilities include color choices and borders, similar to a license plate frame.
The battery-powered option is available for all vehicles and is a “self-installed” model with a five-year replaceable battery. It’ll cost drivers $19.95 a month.
The second version is only available to commercial businesses and features a hard-wired, professionally installed plate with integrated telematics features and a back-lit display that will cost $24.95 a month.
For now, only two other states allow digital license plates: Michigan and Arizona. Texas offers them for commercial vehicles only and 10 other states are in various stages of adopting digital plates in the future.
It’s great that this type of technology is available to those who want to utilize it, but the $19.95 monthly fee could be a deterrent for many who believe that the price of a vehicle registration is already too steep and will not want to, or maybe can’t, afford to pay the state an extra $239.40 a year.
