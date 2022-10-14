Some Californians like to stay up-to-date on the latest technology. Now they’ll be able to have some of the latest tech on their vehicles in the form of a digital license plate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Oct. 5, signed into law AB 984, a bill authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson, that will allow drivers to install digital license plates.

